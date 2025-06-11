Campfire Restrictions Go Into Effect on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
It's almost summertime in the Pacific Northwest, and that means the temperatures are starting to rise.
My wife has a brand-new camping spot in Oregon that she loves, and it got me thinking about all the camping trips folks are going on this year.
Fire danger is a real thing, and now the USDA has issued a campfire warning for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest that starts June 13th.
On the USDA website, they've listed what's prohibited and allowed for your campfire starting June 13th.
The following is PROHIBITED under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (including fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a designated campground or recreation site with established Forest Service fire rings or grills.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- Possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System Roads and Trails, except minimum travel over bare mineral soil, to access dispersed camping.
- Violating any state law concerning burning, fires, or which is for the purpose of preventing or restricting the spread of fire.
- Fireworks are always prohibited on National Forest System lands.
What Are The Campfire Restrictions For The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest?
The following activities and uses are ALLOWED on the Forest during Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:
- Campfires contained inside established fire rings and grills at designated recreation sites.
- Campfires in designated Wilderness areas, except locations where year-round campfire restrictions are in effect.
- Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices when used in areas that are clear of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within 3 feet of the device. Device must have a functioning on-off switch or valve that can extinguish the fire immediately.
- Recreational shooting, where otherwise allowed by law.
As we kick into summer vacation season, let's be safe out there; it's a tinder box for sure.
For complete details on what is and is not allowed, including a list of designated recreation sites and exemptions, see Alerts on the forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/okanogan-wenatchee
