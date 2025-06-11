It's almost summertime in the Pacific Northwest, and that means the temperatures are starting to rise.

Campfire Restrictions Go Into Effect on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

My wife has a brand-new camping spot in Oregon that she loves, and it got me thinking about all the camping trips folks are going on this year.

Fire danger is a real thing, and now the USDA has issued a campfire warning for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest that starts June 13th.

On the USDA website, they've listed what's prohibited and allowed for your campfire starting June 13th.

The following is PROHIBITED under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (including fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a designated campground or recreation site with established Forest Service fire rings or grills.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System Roads and Trails, except minimum travel over bare mineral soil, to access dispersed camping.

Violating any state law concerning burning, fires, or which is for the purpose of preventing or restricting the spread of fire.

Fireworks are always prohibited on National Forest System lands.

What Are The Campfire Restrictions For The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest?

The following activities and uses are ALLOWED on the Forest during Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Campfires contained inside established fire rings and grills at designated recreation sites.

Campfires in designated Wilderness areas, except locations where year-round campfire restrictions are in effect.

Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices when used in areas that are clear of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within 3 feet of the device. Device must have a functioning on-off switch or valve that can extinguish the fire immediately.

Recreational shooting, where otherwise allowed by law.

As we kick into summer vacation season, let's be safe out there; it's a tinder box for sure.

For complete details on what is and is not allowed, including a list of designated recreation sites and exemptions, see Alerts on the forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/okanogan-wenatchee

