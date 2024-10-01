What 2024 Dates Can You Put Studded Tires On in Washington State?

What Dates Can I Put Studded Tires On in Washington State?

Winter driving in Washington State can be daunting, especially when navigating snow-covered and icy roads and it's almost that time of year for studded tires.



I'm no expert on tires and sometimes get confused about the rules about studded tires in Washington so I did a little digging and here's what I discovered for the fall and winter of 2024.

Closeup of car tires in winter on the road covered with snow LeManna loading...

The Washington State Department of Transportation had this information on their website:

What Are Studded Tires And How Do I Use Them?

Studded tires have metal studs that provide extra grip on icy roads. These studs dig into the ice, offering better control and reducing the chances of skidding.

Studded tires can be a game-changer for drivers who frequently travel through mountainous regions or areas with severe winter conditions.

Here Are The 2024 Legal Dates for Studded Tires in Washington State

In Washington State, studded tires are only permitted from November 1 through March 31st.

Using them outside of this period can lead to fines from law enforcement. This regulation aims to balance the benefits of studded tires with the damage they can cause to road surfaces.

Are There Fines for Early or Late Use If I Forget To Take Off My Tires?

If you’re caught using studded tires before November 1 or after March 31, you could face a fine. Law enforcement takes these regulations seriously to protect the integrity of the roads.

Washington State Has No Exceptions For Their Studded Tire Policy

It's important to note that there are no individual exceptions to the studded tire season. Regardless of weather conditions or personal circumstances, you must adhere to the specified dates.

(Thinkstock) (Thinkstock) loading...

Can You Help Me With Understanding Traction Tires and Chains?

While studded tires offer excellent grip, they do not satisfy state chain requirements. If you plan to travel in snowy or icy conditions, you’ll need to understand the requirements for traction tires and chains.

What Qualifies As Traction Tires In Washington State?

In Washington, the following qualify as traction tires:

Approved traction tires with an eighth of an inch tread and a M&S (Mud and Snow) or All Season label with a Mountain/Snowflake symbol.

Chains installed on any tire also qualify as traction tires.

Can I Use Chains Instead Of Studded Chains In WA State?

When traveling into higher elevations or regions prone to severe winter weather, carrying chains is advisable.

Even if you have studded tires, you may still be required to install chains. This is particularly important from November 1 through March 31, when winter conditions are most likely.

You can read more about the laws concerning the studded tire laws in Washington State here.

