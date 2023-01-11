Be Prepared: Strong Winds Expected to Wreak Havoc in PNW

It wouldn't be Tri-Cities if we didn't touch on the high winds, would it?

And so it goes. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pendleton are predicting strong winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Drive with extra caution. Watch for debris on the roads.

Mike McCabe with KEPR Action News posted on Twitter:

If you do have to drive in high winds, slow down and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel. Be especially prepared for wind gusts when driving through underpasses and over bridges. Give truckers plenty of room. It's good to distance yourself from other vehicles as well. Pull over if conditions are dangerous. And, of course, watch out for tumbleweeds.

One of the first things I learned about living here is that wind is definitely an issue.

I never swept and vacuumed more. Recently, we replaced the carpeting in our home with vinyl plank flooring. We're amazed at how often we needed to empty the vacuum cannister. Now, we don't.

