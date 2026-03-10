Brace for Strong Winds in the Columbia Basin Starting Wednesday Evening

We've had a mild winter, but spring is around the corner, and Mother Nature's first burst of Spring will bring gusty winds to the Columbia Basin.

60 MPH Wind Gusts May Impact Travel Across the Columbia Basin

In a posting from Ingalls Weather, the Columbia Basin is expecting winds that could reach 60 MPH over the next few days.

Drivers of High-Profile Vehicles Warned Ahead of Columbia Basin Windstorm

We already had a heavy windstorm over the last weekend, but it might seem tame compared to what is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The strongest winds are outside of towns where trees and buildings won't impede air flow, and if you are traveling, you'll find North and South highways with high-profile vehicles challenging.

I know, trying to drive my big truck against heavy winds can be daunting, and I always have to tell myself that it's the wind and not my truck that's the issue.

The high wind alert is for the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Hermiston, and Othello.

Windy weather is normal for the Columbia Basin, but extra caution should be taken as gusts could reach 60 MPH until Friday.

If you have anything that isn't tied down outside, it might be time to secure anything that could fly away from you.