Street Takeovers in Washington State: Are You Breaking the Law Without Even Knowing It?

Are Street Takeovers Illegal in Washington State?

In my small hometown of Clarkston Washington, as a teen, we loved cruising downtown Lewiston across the river in Idaho.



Downtown Clarkston's main street wasn't worth cruising because it would be done in five minutes. Lewiston provided a much longer cruise plus it looped around the entire downtown.

Can I Get Arrested If I Watch A Street Race In Washington State? Yes or No?

Large gatherings and lots of people in parking lots with beefed-up rides. I didn't see many street races, but it would happen every once in a while.

Do you realize that if you participate in a "street" takeover, even to watch the race, you could be breaking the law?

Senate Bill 5606 recently passed making street takeovers illegal in Washington State.

These events, where groups of drivers block off streets or intersections to perform dangerous stunts like drifting or drag racing, are considered unlawful.

In response to the growing problem of street takeovers, Washington State has enacted laws to address reckless driving, street racing, and related activities.

Participants and organizers can face serious consequences, including fines, vehicle impoundment, and criminal charges.

So even if you are just hanging out like I did when I was a teen, you could be liable and face charges if you are blocking an intersection and part of a large crowd watching a street race.

The law went into effect on January 1st, 2024 and you can read more details about it here.

