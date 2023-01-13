Stranded Snowmobilers Remarkably Rescued from Mountain in Yakima

Stranded snowmobilers went missing recently on a mountain in Yakima County.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office received a call on Tuesday afternoon to help two snowmobilers who were lost and stuck in the Darland Mountain area.

According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post, four men who wish to remain anonymous, assisted in the search and rescue of the two lost snowmobilers.

Search and rescue teams were able to get to the men and bring them to safety.

The rescue mission took almost 5 hours. There were no injuries.

