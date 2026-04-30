Tri-Cities Brew-tiful Savings: Grab This $25 Coffee Deal for Just $12.50

It's another great Seize The Deal offer starting on Friday, May 1st, from Townsquare Media.

This Coffee Deal Is On Fire—Don’t Miss Half-Off at Li’l Firehouse

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Located on Clearwater Ave in Kennewick and Stevens Dr. in Richland, Li'l Firehouse Coffee is a locally owned and operated coffee shop serving up some seriously superb fresh-brewed drip coffee, and everyone's favorite espresso drinks with fiery themes.

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Support Local & Save Big at Li’l Firehouse Coffee

They also offer a full selection of teas, fountain drinks, protein-packed smoothies, and meal replacement shakes alongside some of the best bagels and bagel sandwiches around.

Plus, Li'l Firehouse Coffee prides itself on giving back to the community, and we swear that their kindness makes everything taste that much better.

And now you can grab this great deal starting Friday, May 1st. You get a $25 gift card for $12.50.

You can Seize The Deal here.

The small print:

Issued as a $25 scannable QR code accessible in your account beneath "My Vouchers." To redeem: present your QR code at Li'l Firehouse to exchange for a physical $25 coffee card. No cash value; no cash or credit issued for any unused amount. Purchase limit of (2) per customer. Limit (1) per visit. Not valid toward tax, tip, or with any other offers. Promotional value does not expire.