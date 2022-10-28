Top 5 States People Are Bailing To Move to Washington

Top 5 States People Are Bailing To Move to Washington

Here Are The Top 5 States People Are Moving From To Washington

I recently saw a friend from Idaho recently post on Facebook that they wanted people to quit moving from California to Idaho. It got me thinking and wondering what states do have the most migrations to Washington.

Who's Moving To Washington State?

California is obvious for Washington but after a little research, I discovered a few states that you wouldn't expect to be the top offenders of the new influx of people you are seeing moving to Washington.

Why Washington StateWashington State is a great place to live for a variety of reasons.

Photo by Ian Wetherill on Unsplash
Here Are Reasons Why People Are Moving To Washington State

First, the scenery is absolutely stunning. From the Cascade Mountains to Puget Sound, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition, Washington State is home to some of the nation's best schools and universities.

Thanks to Stacker.com, they've done the heavy lifting, and here are the top 5 states that people are moving from to Washington State. I bet you'll be surprised by a few of them

Top 5 States People Are Leaving To Move To Washington

Did any state surprise you? I think Texas was the biggest surprise to me.

Washington State is known for its friendly and welcoming people. No matter where you come from, you'll feel right at home in Washington State.

You can check out more rankings of states here.

