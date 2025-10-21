New SR 167 Tolling Rules Could Cost You More Without a Pass

As a first-time driver, my stepson Kyran learned a valuable lesson on toll roads in Washington State when an envelope with a bill arrived at the front door.

WSDOT Launches New Express Toll Lane System on SR 167

Save yourself the headache, as more changes are coming to SR 167, and a new toll policy takes effect on October 20th.

credit: WA DOT credit: WA DOT loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's what you need to know, according to a blog posted by the Washington State Department of Transportation:

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is updating the express toll lanes between Renton and Pacific to align more closely with the I-405 system.

Don’t Get Fined — Here’s What’s Changing on SR 167 Starting Oct. 20

The biggest change?

Carpoolers and motorcyclists now need a Good To Go! account to use the lanes for free.

Carpools must have a Flex Pass set to HOV mode and at least two people in the vehicle. Without that, tolls will automatically apply.

credit: WA DOT credit: WA DOT loading...

Drivers without an account can still use the lanes through Pay By Mail, but will be charged $2 more per trip. For account holders, toll rates will vary from $1 to $15 based on real-time traffic and destination.

WSDOT is also introducing destination-based pricing, which means the toll you see on the sign when you enter the lane will depend on where you exit.

Updated signage now displays up to three exits with individual rates.

Drivers are reminded that it’s illegal to cross double-striped lines when entering or exiting the express lane.

One section near Pacific will remain untolled for now due to ongoing bridge repairs.

You can get more details on the new toll rules here.

READ NEXT: WSDOT Has A New Pet Policy - Here Is What You Need To Know