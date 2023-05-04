Yes, There Is a Legit Star Wars Jedi Church in Washington State!

Is There Really A Star Wars Church In Washington State?

It's the 4th of May, and do you realize that there is a legit Star Wars church in Washington State?



Where Is The Star Wars Church Located At In Washington State?

As a kid in 1977 seeing Star Wars for the first time might as well have been a religious experience.

I grew up on Star Trek and some would even say that Vulcans and Klingons could inspire their own churches and religions. Star Wars worship takes it to an all-new level.

If you live in Spokane and are a huge Star Wars fan, you might already know about the Jedi Alliance Church located at 5908 East Broadway Avenue in the Spokane Valley then I don't need to sing the praises of this unusual church.

If you don't know about the Jedi Alliance Church, then read on Padawans:

Tyler Arnold is a Jedi Master and a Jedi Minister in the religion of Jediism. The Jedi Alliance Church AKA Spokane Aracade opened its doors in 2016 and is still going strong today.

Some would say the Force is strong with Arnold who started the church in 2015. Arnold says they have a 501C3 certification and all are welcome according to the tenants of Jediism.

Arnold has built a pop culture mecca in Spokane from 150 arcade games to a gift shop loaded with memorabilia from comic books to the movies. They also are throwing their 7th annual 4th of May party (tickets are already sold out).

With a donation of $16.50 per person, you can play unlimited video games and hang out in the church of the Jedi.

You can book birthday and private parties and the Church/Aracade is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 pm to 10 PM.

If you are a huge Star Wars fan, this is one place you and your family should visit on your next road trip.

I of course will have for Sunday's sermon from Master Yoda.

