Book It : Oregon Hotel Has Amazing Star Trek-Themed Room

Peek Inside This North Bend Hotel That Offers An Amazing Star Trek Room

I saw this hotel listing in Oregon and yes I simply must go see this for myself. If you are an avid Star Trek fan, how could you not want to book this room?



credit: booking.com

The Itty Bitty Inn In Oregon Offers Five Themed Rooms That You Can Book

Nestled in the charming North Bend and just a skip away (27 miles, to be precise) from the Coquille River Lighthouse, the Itty Bitty Inn is not your average retreat.

The Inn was opened in 1950 and has one of the coolest themed rooms with Star Trek memorabilia that you'll have to see and believe.

Take a peek inside:

Built in 1950, The Itty Bitty Inn is within 12 miles of Cape Arago Lighthouse and 19 miles of Umpqua Lighthouse. There is free private parking and the property provides free airport shuttle service.

All guest rooms are equipped with a flat-screen TV with cable channels, a fridge, a coffee machine, a shower, free toiletries, and a desk.

The inn has some units that feature a safety deposit box, and all rooms come with a private bathroom and a closet. All rooms will provide guests with a microwave.

As you can see, if you are a big Star Trek fan and would love a quick getaway to Bend Oregon, this little quirky roadside inn might be the place for you.

