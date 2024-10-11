Peek Inside: Stan Lee's $8.8 Million California Home Up For Sale

As you know I'm a huge comic book fan so when I saw this real estate listing, I can't couldn't believe how cool this is and it's a comic book fan's dream home.



rik/canva/Adam Latham rik/canva/Adam Latham loading...

Comic Books Fans Will Jump At Buying Stan Lee's Home In California

If you've got $8.8 million lying around, you'll want to own this amazing property in Los Angeles. You'll also get the autographed Spider-Man statues so what are you waiting for?

Get our free mobile app

Here are the listing details for this amazing property:

Perched above the iconic Sunset Strip, this stunning contemporary home was the last estate purchased by the legendary Stan Lee, the creator of Marvel Comics.

Nestled in the prestigious Bird Streets, this expansive single-story home encompasses over 5,200 square feet on a sprawling half-acre lot.

Upon entering, you're greeted by a striking foyer that flows into a cozy den featuring a built-in bar and fireplace, an elegant formal living room, and a spacious dining area ideal for hosting large gatherings.

After dinner, unwind in the state-of-the-art movie theater, complete with plush seating for ten or more and its own ensuite bathroom.

The luxurious primary suite is a true retreat, offering two oversized walk-in closets, dual bathrooms, a fireplace, and a private sauna.

Two additional bedroom suites and a dedicated office round out the interior, ensuring ample space for relaxation and creativity.

An entertainer's dream, the grand chef's kitchen seamlessly leads to the sparkling pool, spa, and cabana.

Peek Inside: Stan Lee's $8.8 Million California Home Up For Sale Spidey Sense activated as we peek inside Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee's California home that recently went up for sale for $8.8 Million Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

How amazing is that property, come on, if you are a comic book fan, you can't miss out on owning Stan Lee's home.

You can check out the listing here

Peek Inside: Gorgeous Home Converted From Old Washington State Bank If you love being close to money or money themes are your thing, peek inside this amazing converted bank that makes a perfect home in Conway Washington Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals