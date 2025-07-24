Why Stacking Rocks on Washington Trails Could Do More Harm Than Good

If you climb Badger Mountain or Candy Mountain in the Tri-Cities, I'm sure you've seen stacked rocks all over the place.

What’s the Problem With Stacking Rocks?

My wife is an active hiker, and I always thought the stacked rocks looked cool, but she quickly reminded me of why stacking rocks really isn't a good thing for our trails here in Washington State.

Stacking rocks (also known as cairns) while hiking in Washington State is everywhere, but I've learned that it's strongly discouraged by land managers and conservationists

The Environmental Impact of Cairn Building In Washington State

Why, you ask? Here are a few reasons why stacking rocks isn't a good thing, especially if you are a new hiker when it comes to hiking. I learned a lot about this as well.

Many small animals, insects, and even native plants rely on rocks for shelter, nesting, or microhabitats. Moving or stacking rocks disrupts these delicate ecosystems.

In wilderness areas, official rock cairns are sometimes used by trail crews to mark paths, especially in alpine or unmarked areas. Unofficial stacks built by hikers can mislead others off the trail, potentially putting them at risk of getting lost.

Leave No Trace encourages hikers to leave nature as they found it. Stacking rocks alters the landscape and can give others the impression that it’s okay to do the same

That's a few reasons why it's best to leave rocks you find along your hiking path alone.

Hopefully, the next time you hit the trails here in Tri-Cities, you'll let "sleeping" rocks be.

