WA DOT Warns That SR 516 to I-5 North On-Ramp Is Closing Feb. 18 for 4 Months

The WA DOT is forewarning drivers that some changes will be coming to SR 516 near Des Moines Washington over the next few months.



The Washington State Department of Transportation joked about doing the "Curly Shuffle" over Valentine's Day week as several commuting routes will be disrupted starting on February 18th.

According to the Facebook posting from the WA DOT, here is what to expect starting next week on SR 516:

Those who use SR 516/Kent Des Moines Road to get to I-5 will have to remember that beginning next Tuesday, Feb. 18, the current eastbound SR 516/Kent Des Moines Road looped-shape on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Kent/Des Moines will close for four months as part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

The good news is the WA DOT is also advising drivers that they can still get to northbound I-5 from eastbound SR 516/Kent Des Moines Road.

WA DOT states: "Travelers will shuffle over by following a temporary left turn lane and traffic signal, just east of the I-5 overpass, and enter the on-ramp to northbound I-5 from there."

So if you are traveling and headed to the west side or are on the west side, be aware of these routes as they'll change over the next few weeks and months.

You can learn more about the closures and slowdowns on the DOT's Facebook page here.

