SR 20 North Cascades Highway 2025 Opening Date Will Surprise You

Washington State's State Route 20 Cascades Highway is getting set to reopen, and the opening date is a pleasant surprise for travelers



Normally, the highway is snowed in and doesn't open until early May after the Washington State Department of Transportation clears the roadways of snow.

In a new posting from the WSDOT on Facebook, SR 20 North Cascades Highway is set to open up sooner than expected for the 2025 road trip season.

The WSDOT posted this message:

This week, the eastside and westside met each other at milepost 159.3 - meaning the road is mostly cleared of snow. Things are looking promising for a potential April reopening.

For those cycling enthusiasts hoping for a chance to ride through the passes before the route opening, this weekend is your opportunity. However, the highway is still officially closed for a reason. The road surface is rough with compact snow and ice still in some places, and drainages have not been cleared yet. There is no cell service through the North Cascades. Be prepared.

This might be a record for the opening of the highway. The WSDOT also said in their posting:

The road behind the closure points remains a work zone Monday-Thursday. For the safety of everyone and for the efficiency of the clearing operation, please DO NOT ENTER THE WORK ZONE when crews are scheduled to work. Last year there were a couple of instances of people disregarding the signage and biking into the closure area that delayed work while the crew had to wait for them to exit the area.

Just a few reminders that the road will open soon. The earliest reopening date on record was March 10, 2005, but it looks like April will beat a May opening for this year.

