Traffic Alert: SR 165 Washington State Bridge Unexpectedly Closed

A bridge that provided an entrance into Mount Rainier National Park's Mowich Lake Entrance and Carbon River Ranger Station, and other outdoor recreation areas, is closed.



The Washington State Department of Transportation posted the closure on their Facebook page.

The State Route 165 Carbon River Fairfax Bridge is closed until further notice. The single-lane bridge is located at milepost 11.5, three miles south of Carbonado in Pierce County. The closure means there is no access across the 103-year-old bridge.

From the press release: preliminary findings from recent inspections of the bridge revealed new deterioration of steel supports of the more than century-old span. In the coming weeks, WSDOT bridge engineers will perform further analysis on the bridge. Until those results are final, WSDOT is closing the bridge as a safety precaution.

The bridge provided access to Mount Rainier National Park's Mowich Lake Entrance and Carbon River Ranger Station, and other outdoor recreation areas. Due to the closure of the bridge, there is no public access from SR 165 to these areas, so it will disappoint some travelers this spring and summer.

The WSDOT noted that there is no money to repair the bridge, so the bridge will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

You can read more details about the State Route 165 Carbon River Fairfax Bridge closure here.

