People come from all over to witness the beauty of the Cherry Blossom Bloom at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Spring is the time of year for full bloom and fresh starts.

It's the time of year that Seattle also gets a lot of rain, but the sun begins to be more prominent in Spring and the warmth brings out the vibrance of beauty for onlookers and students.

The Quad's iconic Yoshino cherry trees are nearing peak bloom, an annual tradition that draws thousands of visitors to campus according to Axios.

There is even a tree map to help you navigate your experience.

You'll find trees in bloom all around the Seattle area this time of year as peak bloom approaches.

There are thousands of cherry trees lining streets across the city, including 23 cherry trees along the path between Drumheller Fountain to Red Square at UW, and grand displays at Washington Park Arboretum, Seike Japanese Garden, Seward Park and the walkway along Washington Boulevard South.

In the Tri-Cities, we are seeing green grass and blooming plants as well.

Everyone loves Spring! The start of new beginnings. However in the Tri-Cities we usually get a good amount of wind to accompany the blooming season. Which can play havoc on those suffering from allergies.

