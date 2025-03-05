Spring is for new beginnings and a fresh clean start! At least that is how I think of it. Each year when March begins, I start on a quest to clear out the old and try not to buy anything new.

Spring cleaning isn't just about dusting and scrubbing- It's a chance to reset your home and your mindset.

Clutter can weigh us down, both physically and emotionally.

Studies show that living in a cluttered space can increase stress and anxiety while living in an organized environment can promote calm and focus.

Health professionals often emphasize the mental health benefits of decluttering, linking tidy spaces to improved mood and productivity.

When cleaning, opt for natural products like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon to avoid harsh chemicals.

Open windows to let fresh air in and tackle one room at a time to avoid feeling overwhelmed. A clutter-free home isn't just visually appealing- it's a reflection of a clutter-free mind.

By letting go of what you don't need and organizing what you love, you'll create a space that feels lighter, brighter, and truly yours.

I have a storage shed and I have to admit I only seem to use the stuff I can get to. The other stuff that has been sitting in boxes or bins for years on end, I never use. Some is memorabilia and I want to save but a good bunch of it is stuff I think I'll use someday but probably won't.

This year my goal is to clear out all of that stuff too!

Etsy has some great storage bin ideas. I've seen a guy on Facebook Marketplace who builds and sells storage shelves for bins. Looks pretty cool.

Click Here for some good indoor storage ideas

Once we get rid of the stuff we don't really need, our homes will feel so much better. Then, if we want to redecorate or change a look, switch out our decorative pillows, or something else, we will do that with some clarity.

Donate clothing and household items.

Here are more suggestions on where to donate that I found on Reddit.

Stay clutter-free in 2025!

