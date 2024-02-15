Kennewick Man Wanted for Spokane Valley Rape Arrested in Tri-Cities

A 42-year old Kennewick man is in jail wanted for the rape of a woman in Spokane Valley.

Police say Gregory Boris sexually assaulted and choked the 20-year old woman a hotel on February 5th. The suspect and victim were friends for a year without any reported violence. Witnesses say the victim entered a store asking for assistance saying she was raped. Boris Fled the scene in a white van. Police were unable to locate him.

Gregory Boris is a registered level 2 sex offender.

On Monday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Boris on a warrant for the Spokane Valley assault.

On Wednesday Boris was in Spokane County Superior Court to face charges.

Boris was charged with rape, assault, strangulation with sexual motivation, and harassment with threats to kill. His bond was set at $500,000.

Boris remains in the Spokane County Jail. The investigation is continuing and he could face more charges.

