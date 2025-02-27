Amazing Washington State Firefighter’s Dog Rescue [PHOTOS]

Observe As The Spokane Valley Firefighters Save A Dog Caught In A Fire

Our Washington State firefighters don't always get enough credit, but seeing them in action is amazing.



Heartwarming Heroics: Washington Firefighter's Canine Rescue Adventure

In a recent posting from the City of Spokane's Facebook page, the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications dispatched the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Valley Fire Department to the 2500 block of East 6th Avenue following reports of smoke and flames coming from a residence.

photo credit: Spokane Valley Fire Department via Facebook

Truck 14 was assigned and the firefighters soon discovered an unconscious dog in the residence. The Spokane Valley Firefighters went into action and attached a pet oxygen mask to the dog and within a few minutes, the dog was up and moving around.

The photos captured at the scene of the fire are remarkable. According to the Facebook posting, thanks to the quick thinking on the part of the Spokane Valley Firefighters, the resident and their dog were saved.

An electrical fault is suspected for the cause of the fire and thanks to the timely arrival of the firefighters, damage was mainly contained to the basement with smoke infesting the rest of the home.

It's estimated the fire caused a loss of 25,000 dollars with a $180,000 property value saved.

I for one love a good dog rescue story and shout out to the Spokane Valley Firefighters for saving the day. I'm sure the owner and doggo are happy with the results of the rescue.