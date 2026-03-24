Spin Doctors Set to Rock Umatilla Landing Days as Saturday Headliner

One of the 1990's most popular rockers is coming to Umatilla, and it's a free concert that the family is going to love.

Umatilla Landing Days Turns Up the Volume with Spin Doctors

Remember the song "Two Princes"? How about "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong"?

The Spin Doctors are coming as part of Umatilla Landing Days.

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Spin Doctors Bringing Big Hits and Big Energy to Umatilla

If you didn't know, Umatilla Landing Days is a free event on June 26th and 27th at the Umatilla Marina Park.

It's a community celebration for one of the oldest communities in the state of Oregon.

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Here's what you can expect from this free community event, as posted on their website:

Umatilla Landing Days commence on Friday, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. with their Noche de Música.

Umatilla Landing Days has the first fireworks of the season, and the day’s festivities include a parade through downtown Umatilla, vendors, live entertainment, local community stage, kids amusement rides, The Marina Motors Car Show, Miss Landing Days, PNW Jeep Girl TRIBE, food, and other fun activities throughout the day and into the evening.

The parade starts Saturday, June 27th, at 10:00 a.m., and the fun at the Umatilla Marina gets started right after the parade. Finish out your evening with a spectacular fireworks show over the water.

Bring the entire family and enjoy great food, kid’s activities, water fun, bounce houses, entertainment, craft vendors, fireworks and more.

So get ready for a flashback with the Spin Doctors and dance the night away with this free concert event. Get more details on Umatilla Landing Days here.