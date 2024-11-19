10 Speed Traps You’ll Want To Avoid in Tri-Cities Washington

The Washington State Patrol is amping up their speed patrols during the Thanksgiving season.



Tri-Cities Washington has several traps that you might want to be aware of for the holidays.

If you are traveling with the family during the holiday, it might be best to keep your speed down.

I normally see the Washington State Patrol on 395 near the Jack in the Box as it turns from 55 to 35.

I've compiled a list and here are the top area speed traps as voted on by drivers at speedtrap.org and the biggest speed traps voted on by area motorists.

See if you know these traps:

1) Chemical Drive, Past The Fairgrounds in Kennewick (Kennewick)

2) South End Of The Cable Bridge (Kennewick)

3) Highway 24 Causeway, Richland Way to 182 (Kennewick)

4) 395 and 182 - Kennewick Exit (Pasco)

5) North End Of The Blue Bridge (Pasco)

6) George Washington Way Near Van Giesen Street (Richland)

7) Highway 240 going towards Vantage (Richland)

8) Keene Road Near Kennedy Road (Richland)

9) State Highway 12 near Lewis Street (Pasco)

10) 14th Avenue near Sylvester Street (Pasco)

So as you head out this holiday season, be aware of the speed traps that might put a damper on your spirits and keep your speed down.

