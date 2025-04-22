What’s the Speed Limit for Farm Equipment in Washington State?

It might seem like an odd question to ask, but do farm tractors have a speed limit on Washington State roads?



Harvesting Safety: Know the Speed Limits for Farm Vehicles in Washington State

I'm sure you've heard the story of George Jones (the country singer).

He had quite the history of alcohol abuse and had his car keys taken away so he couldn't drive to get himself some liquor at the corner mart.

He then proceeded to take off on the riding lawn mower to get another six-pack and I'm sure that was quite the sight to see.

As a kid growing up on the Grande Ronde River, we had farm equipment rolling down Washington State Route 129 all the time, but what is the speed limit for farm equipment on the road?

Farm Fast or Slow? Navigating Speed Limits for Ag Equipment in Washington

I think you'd be surprised to find that farm equipment and tractors do have a speed limit.

According to WAC 204-21-160

(1) Every farm tractor, self-propelled unit of farm equipment, implement of husbandry designed for operation at speeds not in excess of twenty-five miles per hour and every combination of farm tractor and towed farm equipment or towed implement of husbandry normally operated at speeds not in excess of twenty-five miles

READ MORE: Can You Legally Drive Below The Speed Limit in Washington State

Most farmers and ranchers know that most tractors can't do more than 25 miles an hour, but newer farm equipment can reach speeds of 45 miles per hour.

So the next time you are behind slow-moving farm equipment, just realize that YES, they do have a speed limit of a whopping 25 miles per hour.

You can read more about the law here.

