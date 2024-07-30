Find Out Why This License Plate Is Illegal in Washington State

Can You Legally Be A Sovereign Citizen In Washington State?

Have you seen the license plate meme making the rounds on Facebook? It's a plate that says no driver's license or insurance is required because I'm a sovereign citizen.



Are Sovereign Citizens Exempt From The Law In Washington State?

It got me scratching my head and I soon discovered that we have a sovereign citizen movement right here in Washington. I did a little digging and here's what I discovered:

Sovereign citizens are individuals who believe they are not subject to the laws of the government and can choose which laws they want to follow.

This belief has gained popularity in recent years, with some individuals using it as a defense in legal cases.

So how does that work in Washington State?

In Washington State, like all other states in the U.S., sovereign citizenship is not recognized as a valid legal status.

Attempting to use sovereign citizen arguments in court or when dealing with law enforcement will not hold up and can result in legal penalties.

Here's what Wikipedia says about the license plates that you see from time to time in Washington State:

Sovereign citizens consistently violate traffic laws by refusing to use driver's licenses, valid license plates, and to register or insure their vehicles. Some use homemade license plates and bumper stickers, which can serve the unintended purpose of warning police officers that they are dealing with a sovereign citizen. Most interactions of sovereign citizens with law enforcement take place on the road. As a result, the general public is mostly familiar with the movement through online videos of sovereign citizens' confrontations with traffic officers.

So even though you see those license plates on vehicles in Washington State, they are illegal and would make you subject to fines and even jail time if you decided to pursue the matter in court.

I did see a ton of them for sale on eBay and I did see that the Bellevue Washington Police Department pulled over a driver with these license plates and their vehicle was impounded - you can read the arrest report here

