Kennewick Police Act Fast After Bomb Threat at Southridge High School

Arrest Made After Bomb Threat Forces Lockdown at Southridge High School

Several bomb threats were dealt with yesterday, October 13th, at Southridge High School in Kennewick.

Kennewick Police responded to two potential bomb situations quickly, and arrests were made.

Here are the details as posted by the Kennewick Police Department:

On Monday, October 13th, 2025, a student at Southridge High School reported to school security and the School Resource Officer they had overheard another student talking about having a bomb in their backpack and making threats to blow up the school. The student was quickly contacted and interviewed. School security searched the student’s backpack and no bomb was found. The student admitted to making the threats but stated they were only joking.

Southridge High Threat Ends With Arrest and No Injuries Reported

During this investigation, it was determined that a second student had also made threats to blow up the school.

They were also contacted and searched by school security with no bomb found. This student also admitted to making the threats as a joke.

Both students were arrested for RCW 9.61.160 Threats to Bomb.

It might be a good time again to sit down with your own kids and let them know that calling in a bomb threat will get you arrested by the Kennewick Police Department or even worse.

