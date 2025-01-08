Did the South Bend Washington Murdering Snow Slayer Really Exist?

Did the South Bend Washington Murdering Snow Shovel Slayer Exist?

We all know the legend of Bigfoot for Washington State but what about the murdering Snow Shovel Slayer from South Bend Washington?



I saw a recent Facebook posting in the Washington State memes group, so I had to do a little digging about this mysterious murderer. What I found was quite shocking.

The origins of the legend date back to a fateful winter's night in 1958 when snow blanketed South Bend Washington in an unusual white coat.

According to local lore, it was on this very night that an otherwise unremarkable resident became infamous for what would be dubbed as "The Snow Shovel Slayer."

Legends say that he wielded nothing but a common snow shovel to exact his grim deeds upon his unsuspecting family and neighbors.

In total darkness and silence, half the block was allegedly wiped out without raising any alarms or suspicion until morning came.

What makes this story particularly unsettling is not just the brutality attributed to it but also its mysterious aftermath—none of the bodies were ever found.

So I did a quick Google search and all that popped up for me was the Home Alone movie and Kevin being worried about the "Snow Shovel Slayer" but no mention of Washington State.

I guess we'll chalk this one up to rubbish but you never know, Bigfoot continues to roam the Pacific Northwest so why not the Snow Shovel Slayer?

