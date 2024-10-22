See How Some Foods Keep You From Sleeping Well at Night

Getting a good night's rest is imperative to having a good life!

Somehow, I've managed to squeeze out a great life despite always struggling with sleeping enough.

I'm very busy... and when I have upcoming pending commitments I can't seem to relax until they are off my calendar. Or, sometimes I just don't seem to need as much rest as other times.

Eating and Sleeping are two very important factors of Good Health

But, I am keenly aware that what I eat also contributes to poor sleep at times. And oddly, not eating late enough also can keep me awake because I'm hungry.

Generally, I stop eating each day at 7 PM or at least that is the goal. Since I've done that, it helps. If I eat my last meal around 3 PM, inevitably I wake up feeling hungry or I can't really fall asleep.

Get our free mobile app

Daily exercise promotes better sleep

Processed food causes all kinds of problems to the gut. If you eat anything processed at night, it can play havoc on your insides with gas, bloating, general discomfort, or restlessness.

According to Wisebrothers Media:

Here are the foods to stay away from if you want a better night's sleep . . .

1. Processed junk food.

2. Anything with high fat or acid content. (So, everything that tastes good.)

3. Anything with caffeine. Coffee, soda, some teas, and even chocolate. Experts say to avoid it a few hours before bedtime.

4. Greasy, heavy meals.

It's also recommended to cut down your portion sizes. If you're too full, you won't sleep well. And alcohol as a nightcap is no good either.

On the flipside, here are the best foods to eat for a BETTER night's sleep: Bananas . . . almonds . . . cherries . . . oatmeal . . . turkey . . . kiwi . . . Greek yogurt . . . and warm milk.

Fast Food Chains with the Fastest Drive Thru Times These are the Top 10 fast food chains with the fastest drive-thru times in seconds. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams

(NY Post)