Sold Out Crowd at Annual Women in Business Luncheon

Over 900 people attended the annual Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

A lovely lunch was served while we listened to the keynote speaker Author, Professional Speaker, Psychotherapist Jessica Butts. (Giggle giggle last name)

Can men attend the Women in Business Luncheon?

Her topic was 'Don't Do Stuff You Suck At' (Also her latest book) She was knowledgeable about so many things and gave us all plenty to think about.

She was however more notably hilarious! And a fun speaker to listen to. Heaven knows I can't sit for an hour and force myself to pay attention if the speaker is boring. She was not! She was fun!

Jessica was one of many speakers at this year's conference of women and men of all ages joining together to learn, create, and hopefully share information that helps us in everyday life and business.

Sign up early for next years annual luncheon

Jessica's focus was Meyers Briggs Assessments which seem to be a good way to know yourself and others. And certainly, the information from that assessment can help anyone better navigate their way through life.

I love it that we have so many opportunities in the Tri-Cities to learn grow and share.

If you weren't at this year's conference, consider attending next year. Gaining knowledge about other people's life experiences is very influential and profound.

There were very good 'food for thought' moments from Jessica's speech.

The luncheon was quickly sold out this year and with good reason. I think everyone who lives in the area was there today!

It was so much fun meeting many of you and taking pictures and enjoying the event with so many different people! And seeing all the different booths filled with Women in Business!

Be sure to get your tickets early for next year!

