Snow Alert: First Snowfall on the Horizon for the Tri-Cities

According to the National Weather Service, it looks like the Tri-Cities’s weather is taking a wintry turn, with chilly temperatures and a chance of snowflakes in the coming days.

I'll break down what you can expect over the next few days in the Columbia Basin

Today : Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 35°F. Light and variable winds will keep things calm for now.

: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 35°F. Light and variable winds will keep things calm for now. Tonight : As temperatures drop to a low around 33°F, there's a 30% chance of rain and snow, especially after 4 a.m. The snow level will start at 1100 feet but is predicted to rise to 1900 feet after midnight. Northwest winds will be gentle at 3-5 mph.

: As temperatures drop to a low around 33°F, there's a 30% chance of rain and snow, especially after 4 a.m. The snow level will start at 1100 feet but is predicted to rise to 1900 feet after midnight. Northwest winds will be gentle at 3-5 mph. Thursday : Snow may mix with rain early in the day, with a 50% chance of precipitation. The snow level will gradually climb from 1500 feet to 2300 feet as temperatures reach a high of 37°F. While little or no snow accumulation is expected, the wintry mix could make for a beautiful morning.

: Snow may mix with rain early in the day, with a 50% chance of precipitation. The snow level will gradually climb from 1500 feet to 2300 feet as temperatures reach a high of 37°F. While little or no snow accumulation is expected, the wintry mix could make for a beautiful morning. Thursday Night : The chance of rain dwindles to 20% by 10 p.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a low around 32°F and south winds around 6 mph.

: The chance of rain dwindles to 20% by 10 p.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a low around 32°F and south winds around 6 mph. Friday : A 30% chance of rain appears late in the afternoon, accompanied by a high near 40°F. Winds will shift to the north as temperatures remain cool.

: A 30% chance of rain appears late in the afternoon, accompanied by a high near 40°F. Winds will shift to the north as temperatures remain cool. Friday Night and Saturday: Rain becomes more likely, with an 80% chance of precipitation late Friday night and a 50% chance continuing into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 46°F, with lows around 36°F.

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, partly sunny skies and chances of rain will keep things unpredictable. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s, and overnight lows will hover just above freezing.

What This Means for the Tri-Cities

While significant snow accumulation isn’t expected, these first flakes signal a shift toward winter weather. Be cautious on the roads, especially during the early morning hours when conditions might be slick.

