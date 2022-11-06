Snow Hampers Travel Over Passes…How Can you Stay Safe in PNW?

No one digs traveling in dangerous weather. Traveling across the PNW passes are a nightmare tonight into Sunday morning.

How can you stay safe while traveling on slick roads?

Have a plan in place. Keep your eyes on the road at all times. Plan your travel and route. It's recommended that you keep at least 9 seconds behind the car in front of you.

Stock your vehicle with essentials. Have an emergency roadside kit that includes:

A fully charged cell phone or charging cord, a flashlight, extra batteries, a blanket, gloves, boots, a shovel, jumper cables, bottled water, an ice scraper, and a first aid kit. You may also want to have kitty litter on hand to help with traction, should you get stuck on ice. You may also want to include a stash of non-perishable snacks.

Always know before you go. Have a plan in place.

For more on how to keep yourself and others safe, You may want to watch.

