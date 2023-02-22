Snow and Ice Led to Several Collisions on Slick PNW Roads

Wednesday's morning commute was a bit more challenging than expected.

Get our free mobile app

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, approximately 60 vehicle collisions were the result of Wednesday's snow event. Most of the crashes were due to motorists traveling too fast for the conditions.

Please DO NOT DRIVE AROUND ROAD CLOSED SIGNS. It is a crime and also puts you and the passengers in the vehicle at risk.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson-Twitter WSP Trooper Chris Thorson-Twitter loading...

When I woke up, I was surprised to see a blanket of snow on the lawn. I was also shocked to encounter slick roads on my early drive to work. At times on SR 240, I couldn't tell which lane I was in. The Benton County Sheriff's Office issued a warning regarding road closures.

WSP Trooper Thorson tweeted about the dangerous conditions early Wednesday.

Blowing and drifting snow was problematic. The Benton County Sheriff's Office reminds you to abide by road signs.

Please DO NOT DRIVE AROUND ROAD CLOSED SIGNS. It is a crime and also puts you and the passengers in the vehicle at risk.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.