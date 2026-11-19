We've had rain in the Tri-Cities over the last few days, so does that mean that snow is on the way for the Columbia Basin?

Is Winter Finally Arriving in the Tri-Cities? Here's the Latest Forecast

We'll be seeing rain and cloudy skies over the weekend, but if you are traveling, that's when the weather will get interesting.

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Could We See Snow in the Tri-Cities? Here's What the Forecast Says

I saw some recent video of snow falling on Satus Pass, and as folks were coming to Toppenish, there was a report of snow flurries. I saw some accident videos of people spinning out on Satus Pass.

READ MORE: Will Tri-Cities Have A Snowy Or Mild Winter? Details Here

As we get closer to home, what does the forecast look like for us in the Tri-Cities?

The National Weather Service out of Pendleton has this update over the next few days:

There is snowfall in the forecast for tonight through Friday afternoon. Higher elevations such as the Washington Cascades could see up to 5 inches, while the Blues, Wallowa County and John-Day highlands could see 1-3 inches of snowfall through Friday.

At this writing, snow in the higher elevations is expected, so if you are traveling, please check the pass conditions before you go and be prepared for winter conditions.