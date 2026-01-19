I can't believe it's already the middle of January and no snow so far in the Tri-Cities.

Tri-Cities: White January or Bust? Snow Chances Explained

Usually, we get a little bit of snow by this time, but it looks like we are continuing to see a mild winter in the Columbia Basin.

It got me thinking about snow in January in the Tri-Cities. I'm wondering what the odds are that we'll see some white stuff before February.

So far, the odds are pretty slim.

According to the Northwest Weather Service, the chance of snow in the next 7–10 days will be very low to minimal. Most precipitation is expected to be cloudy skies and dry

Snow on the Horizon? Tri-Cities January Weather Preview

The NWS is suggesting a slight uptick in the chance of very light snow toward late January (around Jan 28), but confidence is low, and amounts would likely be light.

So right now, snow for the Columbia Basin seems possible but unlikely to have any significant snowfall if it does happen.

Over the next few weeks, our mild temperatures will continue with a slight chance of snow on or near January 28th.