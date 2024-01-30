Amazing Sight: Sly Cougar Seamlessly Navigates I-90 Crossing on Video

It's really pretty amazing when something so majestic is seen on camera.

Get our free mobile app

This time it's a cougar playfully using an I-90 crossing, part of the Snoqualmie Pass East Project.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) continues to work on the 15-mile corridor between Hyak and Easton to improve on safety by reducing collisions between wildlife and vehicles.

What do the crossings do and provide?

Youtube-WSDOT Youtube-WSDOT loading...

The I-90 crossings help re-connect animals with habitats they've been isolated from due to high traffic volumes on the roadway. According to WSDOT:

WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass-X WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass-X loading...

This corridor passes through the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and is a critical connectivity zone for Pacific Northwest wildlife populations. Ecological connectivity components of the project include more than 20 large wildlife crossing structures, including two major overpasses, and continuous wildlife fencing throughout most of the project area. In addition to improving ecological connectivity across I-90, the project aims to fulfill multiple objectives, including reducing avalanche and rock fall impacts, replacing failing concrete pavement, and adding lanes to reduce congestion.

The crossings have been utilized by deer, elk, bobcats, raccoons, weasels, and more. Watch amazing coverage of the I-90 wildlife crossings from WSDOT below.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world