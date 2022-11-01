Snoop Dogg & Shania Twain Set to Hit the Spokane Stage, Who Else?

Concerts are coming back and in a HUGE way!

2022 has shaped up to be a great year in the music industry as artists are getting back on the road.

A few months ago, Sir Paul McCartney opened his tour in Spokane. I was completely shocked.

I joked to my co-worker, "Who opens a tour in Spokane, WA?"

Oh God. Lots of recording artists open their tours in Spokane. I've heard that they open in Spokane to work out any issues before moving on to larger cities. Whatever. Smart move.

So, who's coming to perform in Spokane?

There are quite a few acts on the agenda at the Spokane Arena, including Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve on Friday, November 25th. Five Finger Death Punch + Brantley Gilbert with Special Guest Cory Marks on December 13th. I saw Snoop Dogg is coming to the Spokane Arena on December 15th. It's Snoop Dogg's Holiday of Blaze. This should be fun.

Most recently announced coming to Spokane is Ms. Shania Twain.

I'm NOT letting this one go. I'm all in for Shania's concert on April 28th, 2023. I missed out on Elton John in Tacoma. Not Shania Twain, though. I'm totally looking forward to seeing her. I'm going. Are you? What's more, $1 of every ticket purchased goes to SKC, Shania Kids Can Charity Foundation, a program helping children everywhere with everything. It's social, nutritional, and mental health assistance for students in need.

