Best Sneak-Away Spots for Parents Who Need Alone Time

Warm Summer nights, a star-studded sky of late summer and a beautiful view make the perfect setting for romance! I think back to my youthful days and my first love.

Look for the highest points in your City

Not many can deny the magic and romance of youth when a drive up to the highest peak meant you could spend some time smooching with someone you love.

I'll give you a minute to reminisce in your mind...(You're welcome)

If you're like me you can almost smell the faint smell of his cologne and sweet smell of summer grass and the night air. Life seemed so magical back then.

Or maybe your experience was just a quick make-out session with someone you thought was HOT! Whatever the case, finding the perfect 'Make Out" place was one thing most teens or young adults knew how to do.

Get away with a scenic drive or View

How about as an older married adult? Maybe a time or two you've ditched the kids, got out of the house, and headed out for peace, quiet, and privacy at Inspiration Point? Wait...Is there an "Inspiration Point" here?

Finding a bit of 'alone time' can be challenging with young kids in the house.

A nationwide survey from Dating News named the best make-out places giving us plenty of options. A few in Washington were favorites

WA locations are Chuckanut Drive, Bellingham and Olympic Peninsula Loop, Olympic National Park.



Infographic showing the top 150 make-out spots in America.

ON A National level:

#1 Hana Highway, Maui, Hawaii

#2 Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg, Tennessee

#3 Pikes Peak Highway, Colorado Springs, Colorado

#4 Lookout Mountain Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee

#5 Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

#6 Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada

#7 17-Mile Drive, Monterey, California

#8 South Mountain Park, Phoenix, Arizona

#9 A1A Coastal Highway, Palm Coast, Florida

#10 Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway, Rangeley, Maine

As mentioned, Washington locations were recommended among the ultimate make-out spots in the country:

Plan some alone time with someone you love

#17 Cascade Loop Scenic Byway, North Cascades

This drive offers views of dramatic mountains, alpine lakes, and lush forests. The diverse and stunning landscapes create a perfect romantic setting.

#40 Chuckanut Drive, Bellingham.

This scenic coastal drive offers stunning views of Puget Sound, forests, and cliffs. The beautiful coastal scenery and serene atmosphere create a perfect romantic backdrop.

#129 Olympic Peninsula Loop, Olympic National Park. The drive around the Olympic Peninsula offers views of rainforests, mountains, and coastal cliffs. The unique and picturesque landscapes provide a romantic atmosphere.

Here in the Tri-Cities, people park facing the river of Howard Amon Park near Leslie Groves Park and share a beautiful view of the Columbia River.

Another beautiful spot is on the top of the Hills West neighborhood. You can get there on the road behind Yokes Fresh Market off of Kenne Road. McBee Hill is also a beautiful view.

Let me know where you've found the best spots, whether for star gazing or smooching with your honey. Download the 98.3 The Key Mobile App and Send me an App Chat!

