New Federal Law Slashes SNAP Benefits in Washington – Here’s What’s Changing

As a kid growing up, my adopted parents were on food stamps, so I was a beneficiary of the system, and it looks like if you are on the SNAP program, get ready for big changes in 2025.

How Much Are SNAP Benefits Being Reduced in Washington?

SNAP was the program that replaced food stamps, and now the program will face some headwinds as some participants might be dropped due to the passing of a federal spending bill, championed by former President Trump and signed recently into law.

According to a press release, here is how your SNAP benefits could change in 2025:

Approximately 1 million Washingtonians use SNAP benefits every month to purchase food. The reconciliation bill reduces SNAP benefits to the average household under the Thrifty Food Plan by about $56 per month. It also decreases the maximum allotment per household. For example, the maximum allotment for a family of four would drop from $975 to $848.

The bill also means more than 130,000 Washingtonians will need to meet new work requirements to keep their SNAP benefits.

Over 900,000 Washingtonians Will Be Affected – Are You One of Them?

So your SNAP benefits will be reduced over the next few years in Washington State

How do these new laws affect you and your family?

A surprising one million residents use SNAP in the Evergreen State, and it'll be interesting to see how this will disrupt families.

Some say the burden will fall on food banks, which might not have the resources to help every family that needs help.

