SmileMobile Rolls Into Tri-Cities Providing FREE Vital Dental Care

Lots of people hate going to the dentist.

So, a lot of people don't go to the dentist, until they're in pain.

GREAT NEWS! FREE dental care is on the way!

If you're unable to afford dental care, the Arcora Foundation has teamed with Women of Wisdom (WOW) Tri-Cities to bring the SmileMobile to Richland. The dental office on wheels will be parked at 2700 Duportail Street during the weeks of October 17th-21st and October 24th-28th. Dental teams will see babies, children, and adult family members with Apple Health and those with NO insurance.

Do you need an appointment?

Yes. Call 888-286-9105 to schedule your appointment. If you need a dental exam, and/or have a tooth concern.

Once you have scheduled the dental appointment, you will receive an email from TouchHealth (children) and/or Dentrix Ascend (adults) to complete health history forms.

If you do not have access to an electronic device to complete your health history form before your appointment, you will fill out the form at your appointment and provide insurance (e.g. Medicaid, commercial) information.

A lot of people can't afford to go to the dentist.

What does the SmileMobile offer and how does it operate?

The SmileMobile typically operates Monday through Friday. The host dentist and staff provide examinations Monday and Tuesday with follow-up treatment scheduled for Wednesday through Friday.

The staff will periodically work on Saturday if there is patient demand and the site partner (i.e. church, health department) is open.

The SmileMobile staff may provide one or more of the following services:

Examination, x-rays, cleaning, sealants, fluoride varnish, fillings, simple extraction, and written referral for patients with comprehensive dental needs. and oral health education.

