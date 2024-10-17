Small Town in Washington Gave Star Trek Its Greatest Gift

Talent can come from anywhere but it's always surprising when you see someone from a small town go on to great success.



A former classmate of mine from Clarkston Washington did just that and went on to fame and fortune in the Star Trek Universe.

The interesting thing, it's not just Star Trek that he's famous for but many other great TV shows like Pushing Daisies and Hannibal.

I'm of course talking about Bryan Fuller who's getting ready to take a walk down memory lane with the TV show Star Trek: Voyager where he served as writer/co-producer.

I recall the first time I saw Bryan's name in the credits. It made me take a second look because I had gone to school with a Bryan Fuller and sure enough, it was the same Bryan Fuller.

Bryan Fuller has had an amazing career going from small-town Washington to the blinding lights of Hollywood.

A documentary about his time on Star Trek: Voyager is coming to fruition and it'll feature Fuller along with producers and actors from the popular 90's Star Trek series.

To The Journey: Looking back at Star Trek: Voyager will be shown in November in select locations but the film producers are hoping for a 2025 streaming wide-release and DVD.

I knew Bryan Fuller as a classmate from our small town and it's amazing to see his success. If you are a big fan of Star Trek, now you know that Washington State gave the franchise one of its greatest gifts and that's in the writings of Bryan Fuller.

