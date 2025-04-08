“Slothy” Is Back Up on WA State I-5, What Will WSDOT Do Next?

I wrote an article a few weeks ago about "Slothy," a huge stuffed sloth high above Northbound I-5 that was recently taken down by the Washington State Department of Transportation.



"Slothy" was located in a tree near Bellingham, and the WSDOT decided to take "Slothy" down to distract drivers cruising along Northbound I-5.

The WSDOT removed "Slothy," and they thought that it would be the end of the matter, but alas, they were mistaken.

It seems like a game of Chess as "Slothy" is back, and I'm curious to see what the WSDOT will do next.

Slow Down for Slothy! What Will WSDOT Do About Its Comeback?

How long "Slothy" remains to be seen, but why do I suspect that no matter what, "Slothy" will return time and time again?

I'd normally say the WSDOT is just doing their job, but it's obvious the citizens of Bellingham love their "Slothy"

So what happens next, will the WSDOT take "Slothy" down or will they honor the will of the people and leave "Slothy" alone?

I'll be curious how this plays out over the next few weeks, but I can't tell a lie, I'm in "Slothy's" corner on this one.

