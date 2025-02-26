Welcome Back: Skippers Reopens in Kennewick After Fire

Welcome Back: Skipper’s Reopens in Kennewick After Fire

I thought Skippers Fish and Chips was gone for good in Kennewick but it looks like it's back open.



I've always been a fan of Skippers and finding one in any given town or city is tough these days but luckily we have our hidden gem right here in Kennewick.

According to an article by the Tri-City Herald, Skippers is back after a fire had left the restaurant defunct back in 2024. It's been a long road back but if you love Skipper's, it's back and tasting as good as ever.

There are only three Skippers left in Washington State. They do have several Fleet and Go stops scattered around the Evergreen State but sitting down for a quiet meal seemed to be a thing of the past.

Luckily, Kennewick's location reopened on February 14th and the owners have that business is good. They are looking at doing a grand opening ceremony down the road.

I'm a big fan of Skippers so it's awesome to see it up and running again. Right now the restaurant is taking cash-only but a new credit card system should be up and running in a few weeks.

All I can say about the news is welcome back Skippers!

