Skillet Set to Rock the Benton Franklin Fair &#038; Rodeo This August

Skillet Set to Rock the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo This August

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The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo has announced the first concert of the Best Week of Summer, and you are going to love who's coming to rock the stage.

Don’t Miss Skillet Live at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

With over 22 million albums sold, rock band Skillet is set to take the stage on Wednesday, August 26th.

Known for chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, the band’s breakout song “Monster” remains one of the most-streamed rock tracks of all time, helping cement their status as one of the biggest names in modern rock.

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Tickets for the August 26 performance go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 17.

Concertgoers are encouraged to act fast, as shows in the summer concert series tend to sell out quickly.

For more details and ticket information, visit the Benton Franklin Fair website and get ready for a night of unforgettable rock in the Tri-Cities.

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Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News

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