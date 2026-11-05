Silverwood Took Down Some Letters and Washingtonians Immediately Lost Their Minds

Silverwood Theme Park's iconic letters are coming down, and Washingtonians are losing their minds on why the letters are being removed from the theme park in Idaho.

Silverwood Fans, Relax! The Park Has a Message About Those Missing Letters

A beloved road trip for Tri-Citians for years, and now those letters are coming down, and people want to know why.

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Tri-Cities Families Are Going to Want to See What Silverwood Just Posted

In a posting from the theme park, here is what they posted in jest: "We took down some letters, and y’all wrote a whole novel." ️

youtube: silverwood youtube: silverwood

READ MORE: Longest Water Coaster Opens Near Washington State

Here are some of the comments on what the heck is going on with those famous letters:

1. Ashley Neil: "I heard that coaster is going away."

2. Ryan G.: "I work there; we are renaming it to Oak Wood."

3. Hazey: "It's them putting back up the Silverwood name after the end of Scary Wood."

4. TRTMike: "Next year it will be renamed. New owners."

5. mossyoak: "The new owners sold all the wooden roller coasters to put different ones in."

6. wiseguysfiber: "They just sold it, and they're changing the name to GOLDWOOD!!!!"

7. Slayd_her: "I think a Spirit Halloween is going to go in. I heard from my cousin's uncle's brother."

8. Jason Tony: "They're putting up my Realtor contact information and my full name... and yes, it cost a little bit more than you might imagine!"

9. lemonboy7378: "I have this deep fear and dread that they are taking it down for a data center."

10. Jessie Jo: "Idk why this makes me want to cry."

Courtesy of Silverwood Courtesy of Silverwood

As you can see, hilarious comments about Silverwood, but don't fret; we do have a logical explanation for their removal, and that's for fall maintenance.

Silverwood sold to the folks that run Dollywood, so rumors were running rampant that it was soon going to be a Dollywood, but nope, your favorite theme park isn't changing its name.

So no worries, take a deep breath. Silverwood is still here and not going anywhere, but it was fun to speculate, right?