The Side Hustle: Why Washington Golden Gigs are Popular

I don't know if there has ever been a time that I didn't have more than one job at a time. For most of my life, I've been on the radio and needed to supplement my income with another job.

I'm a believer in trying to 'kill two birds with one stone" so I have always tried to do something as a 'side hustle' that I enjoy. And something I would do anyway! Music has served me well. I play and sing most weekends and have done so for the past 35 years.

Many Seniors are finding creative ways to make money.

The problem with this is that along with a full-time job and a side hustle, I usually work 6-7 days per week, which doesn't leave a lot of energy and time to do much besides work. Somehow I seem to squeeze in some fun, but not often.

A new trend is transforming the traditional notion of retirement: the rise of the side hustle. Driven by the need to stay mentally active or to supplement their retirement income, an increasing number of retirees are embracing side hustles as a means to secure their financial future.

According to a recent study, golden seniors in Utah lead the pack with the highest earnings from a side hustle at $823 per month while North Dakota earns far less at about $100 per month. And in Washington on average a side hustle brings in about $293 per month.

Start a new hobby or project today that could bring in extra cash

At those numbers, that hardly seems worth the effort. But if you are doing something you enjoy and it brings in some extra cash, that can't be a bad thing.

For me with music, I needed a good amount of income, so I worked at it very hard for many years and treated it like a full-time job. Now I can reap the rewards of good pay when I do play. I feel very grateful for that. I still enjoy it but I appreciate that it pays very well.

When it comes to supplementing your income, find something you are passionate about. It's amazing how hard a person will work at something they love! And it's nice to have something to fall back on if you were to lose your full-time job unexpectedly.

If you have a creative side that needs to be flourished that opens up all kinds of interesting and fun ways to make extra money! Good luck!

