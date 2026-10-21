Pasco Traffic Stop Ends in Shooting Near Road 103 and Argent

*** Update **** The suspect has passed. Investigation is still ongoing.

We haven't got all the details yet, but an early-morning traffic stop in Pasco has turned dangerous as shots were fired in an escalated incident.

Officer-Involved Shooting Reported During Pasco Traffic Stop

Here's what we know so far. The traffic stop occurred around 5:52 AM near Road 103 and Argent Road.

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Shooting Reported Near Road 103 and Argent Road in Pasco

According to preliminary reports, a driver was stopped and pulled a firearm. The driver supposedly shot themselves, according to officers, and officers did engage, firing rounds of their own.

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Medics were requested, and initial reports indicate no officers were injured in the incident.

We've got no current information on the medical condition of the driver, and the incident is still under investigation. As soon as we get more details, we will update this article.