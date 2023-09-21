Shocking: Seattle Bumped From #1 Top Coffee Spot by This CA City

What's The #1 Coffee City In The United States?

When my wife and I visited Colorado last year, we were dumbfounded that we couldn't find a coffee stand on every corner like you can in Washington State.



Surprise! Seattle Isn't The #1 Coffee City In The Nation, Who is #1 and #2?

My buddy Billy being from Seattle and living in Colorado joked about it because it was an eye-opener to discover that not every state is coffee-driven like the great state of Washington.

So imagine my surprise when I saw that Seattle was booted off the top of the coffee-loving towns list for 2023.

Two other major cities managed to push Seattle out of the top spot and the top spot is a surprising leap to #1.

To determine the best local coffee scenes in America, our friends at WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of a strong coffee culture. The data set ranges from coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee.

Seattle still sails in at #3, not a bad showing but for being the birthplace of Starbucks, that has to hurt a bit. It should come as no surprise that Portland Oregon was ranked #2 as the best city for a coffee lover.

San Francisco gets to wear the crown at #1 but you never know, Seattle could snatch it back at any time. You can read more from Wallethub's survey here.

