Shocking Buzz – Cicadapocalypse 2024 – What WA Needs to Know

Cicadapocalypse 2024 is on the way and expected to surface this spring in a big way.

Get our free mobile app

Billions of bugs from two-different broods of cicadas will emerge together and possibly interbreed for the first time since 1803. It sounds like something out of a horror movie, doesn't it?

Prepare to be extra-bugged as cicadas wake up to make their presence known.

Green cicada emerging from shell. JohnCarnemolla loading...

One brood appears every 13 years and another every 17 years. The 13-year group is known as Brood XIX, the Great Southern Brood. It's the largest cicada brood. The other is known as the Northern Illinois Brood (Brood XIII) and emerges every 17 years. Trillions of cicadas will emerge from their years-log sleep to wreak havoc on backyards across the country.

What are cicadas and what harm can they do?

Canva Canva loading...

Cicadas are a family of insects called magicidas. The damage they cause is very little. Cicadas don't harm people or pets. They can harm young trees as they climb up limbs and lay eggs. Twig die-off could result from cicada egg laying.

When will Cicadapocalypse happen in 2024?

Cicadas typically surface in the spring when the soil reaches a temperature of around 64-degrees fahrenheit. According to CNN, it will likely happen sometime in May. Cicadas are known to emit a high-pitched buzz, or mating song, that can reach up to 100 decibels.

Parts of the Midwest and Southeast are due for cicadas this spring. Northern Illinois, along with southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa and northwest Indiana are likely to see bugs from Brood XIII; central and southern Illinois, most of Missouri and scattered areas of Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas are due to get Brood XIX bugs.

It appears that Washingtonians will be safe from Cicadapocolypse 2024. Earthdrop Outdoors has more below.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart