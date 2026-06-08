Sheriff Issues Community Alert After Kittitas Deputy Arrested on Felony Charges

A Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy is facing felony charges after a gun incident at the Roslyn tavern over the weekend.

Kittitas County Deputy Arrested After Alleged Late-Night Tavern Incident

In a statement from Sheriff Myers, Deputy Nick Burson voluntarily turned himself in to the Washington State Patrol after a weekend incident that involved a firearm at the Brick Tavern in Roslyn.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff's Office Responds After Deputy Arrested on Firearm Allegations

Burson was arrested at his home and booked into the Yakima County Jail on felony charges involving a firearm. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Kennewick Police Need Your Help Identifying These Suspects

The dispute allegedly escalated to criminal conduct. Deputy Burson left the area before law enforcement was called.

The Washington State Patrol was asked to conduct the investigation. After speaking with his supervisor this morning, Deputy Burson voluntarily turned himself in to WSP.

Before being transported to Yakima, Deputy Burson was brought to the Sheriff’s Office, where he was placed on Administrative Leave pending criminal and internal investigations.

This story is ongoing, and we'll keep you updated as we get more information. The good news is that no one was harmed in the incident, and the Washington State Patrol is still investigating it.