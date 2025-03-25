Severe Spring Storm Warning for Parts of Washington State

Spring Storm Warning for Parts of Washington State On Wednesday, 3/26

That old saying "in like a lion, out like a lamb" comes true in the PNW on Wednesday, March 26th.



Spring Showdown: Major Storm Warning Across Parts of Washington This Week

According to Meteorologist Chris Nunley, parts of Washington State will be seeing some drastic thunderstorms over the next few days.

The forecast includes high winds, rain, and even a possibility of hail or an isolated tornado - you don't usually hear the word tornado usually in a Washington State weather forecast, but there is a chance of an isolated one in the Evergreen State.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a "marginal" chance for severe thunderstorms for parts of Washington State and Oregon.

Parts of the state could see heavy rainstorms, winds 40-60 MPH, and some hail is also in the forecast.

While the rest of the state could see thunderstorms, Tri-Cities looks like it'll see summer-like temperatures with a high of 78 on Wednesday, a near record for the Columbia Basin.

I see my grass already needs mowing with these warm conditions in the Tri-Cities.

If you are traveling, just be prepared for lots of rain on the west side of the state.

You can check out the complete weather forecast below:

