Why Sending a Text Message Might Be Unsafe in Washington State?

I'm one of those people that hates picking up the phone and I've become so accustomed to texting that it's almost second nature.



It looks like my favorite way to communicate is now coming under fire for being unsafe.

A recent article from NBC News has the FBI warning people that sending a regular text message (as harmless as it seems) might not be the best course of action throughout your day

What is surprising is that your regular text messages aren't encrypted, and there have been more and more cyberattacks across phone providers like Verizon and AT&T.

One way hackers are getting through is text messaging. Texts aren't encrypted, and it's easy access for hackers.

I thought I'd do a quick reminder article on when it might not be safe to send a text and why here in Washington State:

1. Distracted Driving Laws

Illegal While Driving : Washington has strict distracted driving laws. Texting or using a handheld device while driving is prohibited and can result in fines. It’s unsafe because it diverts attention from the road, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

Penalties: Violators can face fines, and repeated offenses may lead to higher penalties or insurance implications.

2. Data Privacy and Security

Potential for Hacking or Interception : Text messages are not always encrypted, making them vulnerable to interception by hackers, especially if sensitive information is shared.

Phishing Scams: Scammers may use text messages to deceive people into revealing personal or financial information.

3. Emergency Situations

Natural Disasters or Crises : During emergencies, cellular networks may become overloaded, making text communication unreliable.

Delayed Delivery: Texts might not reach the recipient promptly in such scenarios.

4. Unintended Consequences

Miscommunication : Texts lack tone and context, potentially leading to misunderstandings that could escalate into unsafe situations.

Sending Sensitive Information: Sharing private or sensitive details via text could lead to unintended consequences if the information is exposed or forwarded.

5. Legal Implications

Harassment or Threats : Sending inappropriate, threatening, or harassing messages can result in legal action.

Employment or Professional Issues: Careless texting in professional settings can breach workplace policies or laws, leading to job-related consequences.

As you can see, there are several reasons why sending a text message can be unsafe in Washington State.

The FBI is reminding smartphone users that even text messages can be hacked and intercepted so always be vigilant when it comes to your online access to make sure you aren't the next victim of a hacker or scammer.

